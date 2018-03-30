Stanley Brothers audio retrieval update from BCMM

The folks at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum have posted on their Facebook page a light-hearted update on the digitization process for the rare Stanley Brothers record that won a restoration grant from the Virginia Association of Museums last month. Museum collections manager Emily Robinson reported that while no music has been recovered yet, the disc has been added to the waiting list at the Northeast Document Conservation Center, home of the IRENE audio preservation technology.

Robinson said that the scanning and digitization process will begin this summer, and should take about a month to complete. Those who have been following the record’s progress can expect to hear more from the museum – and hopefully the record – at the end of summer or in early fall. For now, the museum staff is focusing on putting down a deposit from the grant money awarded by the VAM and getting the record to the Northeast Document Conservation Center.

For more information on the museum’s collections and their efforts to restore this record, visit them online or on Facebook.