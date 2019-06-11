I’ll Always Be A Gambler from Kim Robins & 40 Years Late

When Indiana bluegrass singer and songwriter Kim Robins reformed her band not long ago, she was at pains to insist that it would be a band effort, and not just a backup group for her as a leader.

And she has proved that point with today’s release of the first new single from Kim Robins & 40 Years Late, entitled I’ll Always Be A Gambler. The song features the lead vocals of guitarist Kyle Estep, who Robins says she is delighted to highlight right out of the gate.

“Having the opportunity to release a single as a band has been a goal of mine for many years. I am so proud of the work the guys have down in order to make this song and upcoming album a success. I am thrilled to spotlight Kyle Estep on this first single. He is one of the smoothest singers in bluegrass music and I love singing back up to him. 40 Years Late banjo player, Josh Woods shows off his songwriting skills in fine fashion as well. We hope you will enjoy this song and will be on the lookout for our upcoming album release on Pinecastle Records, coming this fall.”

It’s a very pleasant number that should find a home on bluegrass radio.

Along with Robins, Estep, and Woods, 40 Years Late is Chris Martin on bass and Duane Estep (Kyle’s dad) on mandolin.

I’ll Always Be A Gambler is available now from all the popular streaming and download sites, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.