It’s been a while since we’ve seen a bluegrass wedding as star-studded as this one – with an international flavor, even!

David Benedict, mandolinist with Mile Twelve, was wed on May 31 to Tabitha Agnew, banjo player with Cup O’Joe and Midnight Skyracer in Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland. The ceremony took place at Ballylane Reformed Presbyterian Church, just next to Tabitha’s home. Afternoon tea followed in the church hall after the noon wedding.

The entire Mile Twelve band made the trip over, and performed at the reception in Rostrevor, Co. Down at The Rocky Mountain Cottage the evening of the 31st. Not to be outdone, the bride performed as well in her wedding attire with Midnight Skyracer.

Tabitha and David then departed for a one week honeymoon on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

David tells us that following their long distance romance, with him living in Boston and she in Northern Ireland, they will have to live apart for some time yet.

“Tabitha and I will still be long distance for a bit while we both continue to work with our bands over the summer into the fall. We’re filing for a green card for Tabitha now, to be able to come live in the States sometime within the next 8 to 12 months. But we both intend to carry on with our current musical pursuits for the foreseeable future. In fact, I’ll be heading back to the UK at the end of June to join Cup O’Joe for a 2 week tour. I’ve been recording on some tracks for a new album of theirs that we’re excited to share in the near future.”

This is one set of newlyweds that should be racking up the airline miles in the immediate future.

And perhaps IBMA awards as well. Both are extremely talented young musicians with a very bright future ahead of them.

Congratulations, David and Tabitha!