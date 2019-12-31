IIIrd Tyme Out to make first overseas appearance

After 30 years of successful touring in the United States and Canada, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have announced their first ever overseas performance coming up early in 2020.

The band will be heading to Prague in the Czech Republic for two shows on February 8 at Dlabacov Hall, both of which sold out within a few days of the announcement. This is the same venue where Doyle Lawson recorded his live album earlier this year.

Russell says that he and the guys are looking forward to making this trip, and meeting some of their fans in central Europe.

“Since 1991, we have been recording, touring, and performing across the U.S. and Canada and are very excited that we’ll be taking our live show overseas for the very first time. We all thought this would be a great adventure to help celebrate nearly 30 years in the bluegrass world we love so much, and to perform for some of our many fans who are not able to travel here to see us.”

The Prague shows are being produced by Rosta Capek of Capek Instruments, a proud supporter of bluegrass in his native Czech Republic. His hand made banjos and mandolins are popular with professional and serious amateur players throughout Europe, and more and more frequently in the US.

He says that fans across the continent are excited for a chance to see such an iconic band in person.

“We are thrilled to be promoting the only appearance of this legendary band in Europe. Both shows were sold out in the first two weeks. This will be the best bluegrass event of 2020, not only in the Czech Republic, but in all of Europe!”

IIIrd Tyme Out includes Russell Moore on guitar and vocal, Wayne Benson on mandolin, Keith McKinnon on banjo, Dustin Pyrtle on bass, and Nathan Aldridge on fiddle.

Check their web site to see all of their US dates for 2020.