Bluegrass Today says farewell to Barry Silverstein

Almost since we launched Bluegrass Today in the fall of 2011, we have offered a free, twice-monthly email newsletter on successful bluegrass marketing, written by Barry Silverstein.

When he retired from his career as a direct marketing professional, Barry took to writing on the subject, and has a number of books to his credit on branding, internet marketing, and sales management. Since April of 2012 he has written his Sound Marketing for Bluegrass newsletter for us, offering tips and tricks plus some basic marketing skills for any of our readers interested in the subject. All of these items were focused directly on branding and selling within the bluegrass industry, based on his recent devotion to the music after moving to Asheville, NC from the northeastern US.

But now he is ready to retire completely, and his final edition of Sound Marketing was delivered last week. In it he said his goodbyes to his newsletter readers.

“It has been a real pleasure working with the folks at Bluegrass Today. I’ve appreciated their support in allowing me to share my marketing observations with you each month. I’ve been writing this email newsletter for seven years, and now is a good time to move on. I wish you continued marketing success in 2020!”

We likewise have enjoyed working with Barry, and thank him for enlightening our readers with his insights this past few years. A collection of his newsletters is available at no charge in our archives.