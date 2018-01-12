If I’d Have Wrote That Song video from The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are celebrating the release of their new single with a live video from their recent appearance on Radio Bristol.

It’s for one of the most popular tracks on their current album, If I’d Have Wrote That Song, from Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, and James Silvers. They tell the story of a guy on the job, listening to a song on the radio, and imagining how much different his life would be if he was getting the royalties for a country hit.

Despite the questionable grammar in the title, this one has been a big number of the Ramblers, both live and on the radio.

Check out the video…

It’s featured on the band’s 2016 project, The Story We Tell.