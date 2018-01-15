Two new band members for Rebekah Long

Nashville-based bluegrass singer, songwriter, and recording engineer Rebekah Long has announced two new members of her touring band.

Lee Chapman is now playing bass. He’s been a grasser since he first saw Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver back in the mid-’90s. Chapman had worked previously in bluegrass as a member of Jerry Butler and the Blu Js, playing bass and singing tenor.

Jaelee Roberts will be playing mandolin and sharing her remarkably strong vocals with the group as well. Only 16 years of age, she has already gained a reputation in bluegrass circles as a powerful singer. She is the daughter of Andrea and Danny Roberts, both lifelong pickers. Andrea sang with Special Consensus and several other groups some years ago and was widely recognized for her voice, and Danny is mandolinist with The Grascals.

They are joining Derek Vaden on banjo and Kimberly Bibb on fiddle. Long plays guitar and handles the bulk of the lead vocals.

Rebekah and the band tour regularly in support of her current album, Run Away.

You can find their schedule online.