30 Bluegrass Runs You Must Know from Stephen Mougin

Stephen Mougin has announced the imminent release of his second guitar video package for TrueFire.

Entitled 30 Bluegrass Runs You Must Know, the 69 minute program covers a number of G run variations, common lead-ins to chord changes, and a group of simple – and more complex – runs to use as endings or as building blocks for your own solos. Each lick is demonstrated fast and slow, and with close-up and multi-angle views so that everything is clear.

Intended as a companion to his debut TrueFire package, Bluegrass Rhythm Evolution, the licks video is expected to be released on January 17. Anyone who pre-orders a copy before that date will receive a 5% discount of the introductory pricing.

TrueFire offers two ways to obtain these instructional packages, which also include tabs and chord charts. You can download them through the free TrueFire app, available for Windows, Mac, or iOS, or on a manufactured DVD. The download only is $29, and the download plus a disc is $49. The tabs and charts come as PDF files.

Mougin, also known by his nickname, Mojo, is the guitarist with the Sam Bush Band, and the owner/operator of Dark Shadow Recording. He has also been involved in bluegrass instruction for many years, both at the college level and offering private and band lessons.

He tells us that he feels very comfortable with TrueFire.

“I really enjoy working with the TrueFire folks on these videos because they have a strong, organized platform and methodology, as well as a seamless ability to deliver to the learner in any format required (DVD, Download, App).”

More details on the new course are explained in this video tease.

Pre-orders for 30 Bluegrass Runs You Must Know can be placed from Stephen’s web site.