Ida Clare takes 1st in inaugural John Hartford band contest

Last weekend’s 7th annual John Hartford Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom, IN included their first ever band contest. 12 bands were invited to compete, based on advance submissions, with all selected finalists appearing live on stage for judging on June 3, performing around a single microphone.

And in the end, Ida Clare from Louisville, KY came out on top winning a $1000 cash prize and a stage slot for next year’s festival. The band consists of Lea Bullock Cockrell on guitar, Jim Wheatley on mandolin, Robin Thixton on banjo, and Mark Miller on bass.

Though not one they did in the contest, here’s video of Ida Clare singing Gillian Welch’s Annabelle at a club show.

Top finishers for 2017 were:

Ida Clare – Louisville, KY $1000 Tangleweed – Chicago, IL $500 Big Sadie – Chicago, IL $300 Johnny Campbell and the Bluegrass Drifters – Nashville, TN $200

The festival also hosted a songwriting contest, as well as ones for banjo and fiddle. We have requested a complete list of winners, and will update with that as soon as we receive it.

Congratulations to Ida Clare.