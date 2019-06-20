I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor from The Churchmen

From the mountains of southwestern Virginia comes a new single from The Churchmen.

As you might expect, it’s a new Gospel song written within the band, as has been their habit since the band was formed back in 1989. This time, it’s one from banjo player Caroll Arnn called I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor.

The song is written as a bluesy waltz number, with a message of fellowship in Heaven, sung with the lovely vocal harmony that has been a Churchmen staple their whole career.

I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor will be available from Morning Glory Music on June 25 at all the popular download and streaming sites. Radio programmers can get a copy now from AirPlay Direct.