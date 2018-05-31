IBMA Board Band performs this weekend

The IBMA Board of Directors is back at it again this weekend… performing at the Station Inn, that is. For the past three years, the board members have worked together with IBMA and Station Inn staff to promote an “all-star” performance prior to the board’s spring meeting in Nashville. This year’s “Board Band” performance will take place this Sunday, June 3.

Set to perform in the Board Band are a host of top musicians, including board members Joe Mullins, Stephen Mougin, Wayne Taylor, Ben Surratt, and Jeremy Darrow. Several guests are also set to appear throughout the show. Currently on the lineup are Rob Ickes, Missy Raines, Deanie Richardson, Jason Barie, and Casey Campbell, though as with any hot bluegrass show in Nashville, you never know who might show up. IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin also plan to participate in the band.

Proceeds from the show, which have benefited the Foundation for Bluegrass Music and IBMA Youth Council in the past, will go to help fund IBMA educational and kids’ programs this year. Previous concerts have raised over $5000 in total, with sell-out crowds for the past two years.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM and the show begins at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $15 at the door. For those who can’t make it to Nashville for the concert, both the Station Inn and the IBMA are planning to stream the concert live on their Facebook pages.

For more information, visit the Station Inn online or contact the IBMA at 615-256-3222.