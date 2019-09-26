2019 IBMA Industry Awards

Pete Wernick hosts the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards – photo by Frank Baker

Today’s annual IBMA Industry Awards luncheon recognized outstanding work in non-performing industry categories, including graphic designers, writers, liner notes, sound engineering, events, and songwriters, plus several Distinguished Achievement Awards. Host Pete Wernick delivered opening remarks with sponsors Homespun providing a nice welcome video from Happy and Jane Traum, with the California Bluegrass Association featuring a short showcase set with AJ Lee and Blue Summit.

David Benedict from Mile Twelve gave an inspiring overview of the IBMA Leadership 2019 class, followed by a brief presentation from Becky Buller on the IBMA Foundation.

The complete list of presenters and winners are listed below.

Distinguished Achievement Awards

Tim Surrett from Balsam Range honored Micky Gamble of Mountain Home Music.

Daniel and Joe Mullens presented to Allen Mills of Lost and Found.

Fred Bartenstein presented to former IBMA Executive Director Dan Hayes.

Sam Bush delivered to Moonshiner Magazine and Sab Watanabe.

Eric and Leigh Gibson of the Gibson Brothers presented to broadcaster Katy Daley.

Industry Awards

Graphic Designer: Michael Armistead of OTM SHO-CARD
Writer: David Morris of Bluegrass Today
Broadcaster: Michelle Lee of Bluegrass Borderline
Liner Notes: Akira Otsuka, Dudley Connell, Jeff Place, Katy Daley for Epilogue
Sound Engineer: Ben Surratt of The Rec Room Studio
Event: Blueberry Bluegrass Festival
Songwriter: Jerry Salley

  • Pete Wernick, Mickey Gamble, and Tim Surrett the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mickey Gamble at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mike Armistead wins Graphic Designer of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick and Mike Armistead at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Daniel Mullins at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Allen Mills accepts his Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Allen Mills accepts his Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Daniel Mullins, Allen Mills, Joe Mullins, and Pete Wernick at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Neil Rosenberg at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • David Morris accepts his Writer of the Year Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • David Morris accepts his Writer of the Year Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, David Morris, and Neil Rosenberg at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Steve Martin opens the envelope for Broadcaster of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Michelle Lee accepts her Broadcaster of the Year Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Michelle Lee, and Steve Martin at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Fred Bartenstein at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dan Hays accepts his Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Suzanne Hays, Dan Hays, and Fred Bartenstein at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Craig Havighurst at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Akira Ostuka at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Akira Ostuka at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Akira Ostuka, Katy Daley, and Craig Havighurst at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Hideyuki Watanabe, Toshio Watanabe, and Sam Bush at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Toshio Watanabe, Hideyuki Watanabe, and Sam Bush at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Greg Cahill at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Blueberry Bluegrass Festival accepts Event of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Tim Stafford at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Jerry Salley accepts Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Jerry Salley, and Tim Stafford at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Gibson Brothers at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Katy Daley accepts her Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Katy Daley accepts her Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick, Eric Gibson, Katy Daley, and Leigh Gibson at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker
  • Blueberry Bluegrass Festival accepts Event of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo by Frank Baker

Dave Berry

Dave Berry is an avid mandolin picker, singer and songwriter who writes an interview column for the monthly California Bluegrass Association (CBA) members publication featuring California regional and national artists who tour California. He grew up in bluegrass country on the Ohio River right between where the Big Sandy and Big Scioto Rivers dump into the Ohio. The columns are also featured on the CBA website at www.cbaweb.org.

