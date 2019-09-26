2019 IBMA Industry Awards

Today’s annual IBMA Industry Awards luncheon recognized outstanding work in non-performing industry categories, including graphic designers, writers, liner notes, sound engineering, events, and songwriters, plus several Distinguished Achievement Awards. Host Pete Wernick delivered opening remarks with sponsors Homespun providing a nice welcome video from Happy and Jane Traum, with the California Bluegrass Association featuring a short showcase set with AJ Lee and Blue Summit.

David Benedict from Mile Twelve gave an inspiring overview of the IBMA Leadership 2019 class, followed by a brief presentation from Becky Buller on the IBMA Foundation.

The complete list of presenters and winners are listed below.

Distinguished Achievement Awards

Tim Surrett from Balsam Range honored Micky Gamble of Mountain Home Music.

Daniel and Joe Mullens presented to Allen Mills of Lost and Found.

Fred Bartenstein presented to former IBMA Executive Director Dan Hayes.

Sam Bush delivered to Moonshiner Magazine and Sab Watanabe.

Eric and Leigh Gibson of the Gibson Brothers presented to broadcaster Katy Daley.

Industry Awards

Graphic Designer: Michael Armistead of OTM SHO-CARD

Writer: David Morris of Bluegrass Today

Broadcaster: Michelle Lee of Bluegrass Borderline

Liner Notes: Akira Otsuka, Dudley Connell, Jeff Place, Katy Daley for Epilogue

Sound Engineer: Ben Surratt of The Rec Room Studio

Event: Blueberry Bluegrass Festival

Songwriter: Jerry Salley