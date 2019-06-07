IBMA announces 2019 Songwriter Showcase Artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced today the list of writers and songs that will be featured at their Songwriters Showcase during World Of Bluegrass 2019.

Each year dozens of songwriters vie to have their new material performed at the annual IBMA convention in this event, attended by artists, labels, producers, and other writers. It will be held this year on Thursday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. The showcase is open to all registered attendees.

Ten songs are selected each year, with the writers given the chance to introduce them at the showcase. As always, the list represents some of the top songwriters in our music.

Chosen for 2019 are:

Aaron Burdett – Pennies on the Tracks

Michelle Canning, David Morris, Dawn Kenney – Hand That Holds the Stone

Gary Alan Ferguson – Virginia

Gina Furtado – I Knew What to Do

Jacob Sowell, Dawn Kenney, Abigail Sowell – I Wave

James Woolsey, Lynna Woolsey – Heart and Soul, Blood and Bone

Jessie Lang, Rick Lang – Broken

John Lowell – The Pontiac Blues

Johnny Williams – Gone for So Long

Timothy Scott Williams, Sarah Williams – Down Below

It is quite common for several of the songs at this event to have holds placed on them by artists and producers during the showcase.

Congratulations to all the chosen writers!