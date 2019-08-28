I Found Love drops for Darin and Brooke

It’s a busy life for the touring bluegrass musician…

I picked that up speaking with Darin Aldridge yesterday, as he was preparing to fly out for a number of shows playing mandolin with the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band this week, before meeting up with his own band, and his lovely and talented wife, Brooke, at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival on Saturday. Whew…

We were talking as Darin and Brooke have just released a debut single from their upcoming album, Inner Journey, due to hit in October. This will be the first project with Rounder Records for America’s Singing Sweethearts of bluegrass, and like their previous very successful efforts, this one promises an interesting mix of songs from across the Gospel, bluegrass, and acoustic country genres.

For the single, they have chosen I Found Love, which Darin says comes from a source that blends all those styles.

“It’s a song that was written by Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, and Randy Scruggs, on Earl’s Family & Friends CD. Vince and Rosanne Cash sang it on the album, with more of a country flavor. But I thought it would fit us well, and it did.”

Assisting on the track are Ron Block on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass, who co-produced with Darin, who is playing mandolin and guitar. They cut it at Skaggs’ Place Studio in Hendersonville, TN.

Darin told us that their regular banjo player, Matt Menefee, and fiddler, Carly Arrowood, play on a good many tracks on Inner Journey, though not on this first song to drop. Rob Ickes also guests on lap steel and reso-guitar, as does Zeb Snyder on guitar.

He also mentioned that they are having a lot of fun working with Rounder, and getting to know all the folks in their Nashville office.

Inner Journey is set for an October 18 release, with pre-orders enabled now online. I Found Love is available wherever you stream or download music.