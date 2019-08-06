I Can’t Change The Rhyme from Chris Jones

Mountain Home Music has released another single this week by Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, taken from their current album, The Choosing Road.

This time it’s one that Jones wrote and delivers with his signature deep baritone voice. I Can’t Change the Rhyme is sort of a song within a song, using the metaphor of composing a lyric to describe the dissolution of a love affair.

Chris says that it came to him as he was fooling around with a lick on his guitar.

“I Can’t Change the Rhyme started with the idea of not being sure whether the relationship is truly over or not and so being unable to close the book on it. Musically it really started with the signature lick that starts the song and grew from there. It just lent itself to a bluesy introspective feel.”

Here’s a taste…

I Can’t Change The Rhyme and The Choosing Road are available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.