Hurt So Good video from Mipso

North Carolina’s Mipso has released a music video for Hurt So Good.

No… not an acoustic version of John Mellencamp’s hit from the early ’80s. It’s a new song from the band’s upcoming 4th album, Coming Down The Mountain, due on April 7.

It showcases their distinctive Americana style – part contemporary folk, part bluegrass, part old time, and all Mipso. They shot the video in Denver when they had a show there at the Globe Hall, using the old theater and surrounding streets of Denver as their set.

Like so many current Carolina groups, these folks met while studying in Chapel Hill, and have since turned Mipso into a touring and recording phenomenon fashioned from their youthful enthusiasm and the rural roots of the musical traditions they draw upon. Jacob Sharp is on mandolin, Wood Robinson on bass, Joseph Terrell on guitar, and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle.

Pre-orders for Coming Down The Mountain can be placed from any of the popular digital download sites, or on CD/vinyl from the Mipso web site.