How Far video from Sugar & The Mint

Just Past Midnight is the name of the new album from Sugar & The Mint, a young string band from Prescott, AZ who effectively blend a pop music sensibility with the instruments associated more with a bluegrass group. They range in age from 18-24, and have been playing together since 2011.

Having moved from performing standards and old time tunes, these six artists now compose their own music, including How Far, the opening track from Just Past Midnight, which serves as the subject of the first music video from the record. Sung by guitarist Bix Glidden, the video was shot in the Arizona desert near their home.

Sugar & The Mint is completed by Glory Glidden on fiddle, Kiva Rain Keith on cello, Keenan Hammack on mandolin and guitar, Jason Howard on bass, and Matt Haynes on mandolin.

They are touring in support of the new album now, with stops at a number of major festivals in June. Look for them at Ogden Music Festival, Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass, Clear Creek Rapidgrass festival, and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. In September they’ll be heading east for stops in a number of southeastern states.

Just Past Midnight is available now from their web site, and wherever you purchase digital downloads online.