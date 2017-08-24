Hoedown On The Harpeth announces Tennessee Style Fiddle Contest

The promoters of the Hoedown On The Harpeth festival in Kingston Springs, TN have announced the inaugural Tennessee Style Fiddle Contest to be held during the festival this fall. Four age-specific categories and an open entry group have been created, where winners will take home a total of $850 in cash prizes.

The festival is meant to preserve and promote traditional country music of all kinds, including bluegrass, and held its debut event in 2016 along the Harpeth River, about 30 minutes from Nashville.

October 14 is the date for this first fiddle contest, which welcomes fiddlers of any age who do not earn their living in the music business. There is a $20 registration fee to participate. Each contestant should have two songs prepared to perform, of no more than three minutes each.

Below are the age categories and the prizes:

Tadpole (Age 0-10) 1 Place Prize: $50

Tadpole (Age 0-10) 2 Place Prize $25

Junior (Age 10 – 14) 1 Place Prize $75

Junior (Age 10 – 14) 2 Place Prize $50

Middle (Age 14 – 18) 1 Place Prize $100

Middle (Age 14 – 18) 2 Place Prize $75

Senior (Age 60+) 1 Place Prize $100

Senior (Age 60+) 2 Place Prize $75

Open (Any Age) 1 Place Prize $200

Open (Any Age) 2 Place Prize $100

Full details and an online registration form can be found on the festival web site, along with the complete contest rules and more information about the festival, which runs October 13-14.