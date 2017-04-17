Hillbilly Gypsies announce new members

The Hillbilly Gypsies, an eclectic bluegrass outfit from Morantown, WV, has announced a couple of new members. One is back for a return engagement, and the other is a new member.

The band is pleased to welcome back former bass player Ryan Cramer, who has rejoined the Gypsies afetr some time away. He had worked with the band previously for several years, and should be a familiar face to their many fans around the central east coast.

New to the group is Levi Houston Sanders on banjo, an experienced performer accomplished in many styles of banjo playing. To date he has accepted trophies from the Maryland State Clawhammer Chanpionship, the Friendsville, MD Banjo Championship, and the West Virginia Open State Banjo Competition in Elkins, WV. The Gypsies say that he is also something of a historian on banjo styles, and has researched some of the popular pre-bluegrass approaches like minstrel and classic banjo.

Levi is expected to also add guitar, autoharp, and mandolin to their live show.

The band is led by Jamie Lynn and Trae Buckner, who founded the Gypsies nearly two decades ago. Ben Townsend is also with them on fiddle, a seasoned West Virginia old time musician.

Find out more about The Hillbilly Gypsies online.