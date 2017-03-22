Highland Hornpipe from Steep Ravine

Central California’s Steep Ravine has a new album, Turning Of The Fall, set to drop next month.

The young quartet performs music that blends elements of newgrass and folk, based on songs written by guitarist, Simon Linsteadt, and fiddler, Jan Purat. Playing together since high school, the pair later met up with bassist Alex Bice, and drummer Jeff Wilson to form Steep Ravine. They honed their sound by busking around San Francisco, and now tour along the west coast playing original acoustic music.

Some of their material falls outside the bluegrass realm, but one track from Turning Of The Fall is a real showpiece for Purat, a fiddle number called Highland Hornpipe. The band has graciously allowed us to share the track with our readers for a taste of the new album. It’s a rollicking tune with more than a taste of Nickel Creek.

Look for Turning Of The Fall on April 7. Pre-orders are enabled in iTunes.