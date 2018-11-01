Heartbreak Hall Of Fame from The Grascals

When The Grascals released the first single from their 2016 album, And Then There’s This…, we discovered two new stars in the bluegrass firmament. The song was I Know Better, sung by the band’s new guitarist, John Bryan, co-written by Billy Droze. Right away, the combination of that song and that voice pointed to big things to come, from both the singer and the writer.

As has proved true over the past two plus years with both receiving commercial and critical success in their endeavors. Bryan has breathed a new life into The Grascals, and they have chosen a song he sings as the first single from their upcoming Mountain Home project.

This time it’s more of a mid-tempo number, Heartbreak Hall Of Fame, from Larry Joe Cox, Ray Edwards and Dicky Minor. As the title suggests, it tells of a gal who specializes in breaking hearts, leaving a trail of them in her wake. John gives it a just-right reading, as you can hear in this sample.

Radio programmers can download the track now at AirPlay Direct.

