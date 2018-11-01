Instrument T-shirts benefit IBMA Trust Fund

Once again this year, the good folks at Straight Up Strings will be making up a limited run of their signature banjo and mandolin t-shirts, emblazoned with Roger Siminoff’s classic illustrations of pre-war Gibson instruments. Pre-orders are being taken now for either the Gibson Mastertone banjo or the F-5 mandolin deigns.

Each shirt has a detailed illustration of the instrument from the headstock down on the front, and from the tailpiece up on the back. The design is printed in white on your choice of a dozen or more tri-blend shirt colors, offered in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes.

Mens and women’s shirts sell for $20, with the children’s going for $15.

50% of the proceeds from the shirts will be donated by Straight Up Strings to either the IBMA Trust Fund, which provides cash assistance to bluegrass professionals in need, or the California Bluegrass Association’s Youth Fund, which teaches and provides instruments to young people learning to play bluegrass.

All orders are pre-sale, and the company will only make as many shirts as are pre-ordered. The shirts will be shipped no later December 14 to ensure that they will arrive for Christmas gifts.

Pre-orders will be accepted online through December 2, and the shirts are not available at any other time through the year. They bear no advertising marks other than Siminoff’s signature, and make a great statement of your banjo or mandolin pride.

To place an order, visit the Straight Up Strings web site, and choose from among the various designs and shirt styles. When ordering, you can choose whether to have the donation from your order go to the Trust Fund or the CBA.

Get one for yourself, knowing that you are also sending money to a worthwhile cause, or as a gift for your favorite banjo or mandolin lovers.