Have You Someone In Heaven Awaiting – Gary Brewer and Joe Mullins

It’s become something of a tradition now at the Shepherdsville Music Barn for Joe Mullins to perform a duet with host Gary Brewer whenever he and the Radio Ramblers stop off there for a show.

So when they did a double bill last Friday with Gary and his Kentucky Ramblers, Joe came out to sing this lovely Stanley Brothers number, Have You Someone In Heaven Awaiting.

Gary holds shows every Friday evening in Shephersville, KY throughout the winter months. With spring approaching, the 2017-18 series is coming to an end, but there are still six more scheduled for this month and next. See full details online.