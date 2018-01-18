Harold Goad passes

Harold Goad, long time member of The Village Singers, died on January 14 in Texas. He was 78 years of age, and passed away at home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

Born in Cascade, MO, Harold started playing music as a young boy. He moved to Germany with the US Army, and formed a band while he was stationed there. Upon returning home, he found work in Branson at Silver Dollar City, where he was hired as the first roving musician in the park.

He and his wife, Kathie, formed The Village Singers after working for a time at Pine Mountain Jamboree, and hosting their own bluegrass Gospel show in Branson. Their son Warren was also a member of The Village Singers, along with Kathie’s sister, Bonnie Whitener. Warren’s wife, Jennifer, played bass with the group.

Harold was the instrumentalist of the band, playing banjo, mandolin, and guitar. With The Village Singers, he toured all over the United States making friends everywhere he went. Lovingly remembered for his kindness as well as his musical talent, Harold Goad was a giant in the bluegrass Gospel world.

There biggest number was probably On My Father’s Side, recorded in 1999 on There’s A Great Day Coming from Pinecastle Records. A later album from the group received a Dove Award nomination.

A funeral was held yesterday in Montague, TX. The family has asked that any memorial donations be sent in Harold’s name to:

Baptist Church of Montague

P.O. Box 306

Montague, TX 76251

A GoFundMe page has also been established to help the family with funeral expenses.

R.I.P., Harold Goad.