Smoky Mountain Strong video from Brad Hudson

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video from Brad Hudson for one of the songs from his current release, Next New Heartbreak.

It’s a poignant song about the wildfires that rushed through Sevier County in Tennessee just after Thanksgiving 2016, which killed more than a dozen people and left at least 2,000 structures damaged or destroyed. It was especially tough on people that lived in or near the tourist destination cities of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, including a number of bluegrass entertainers who worked at theaters in the region.

Bluegrass folks pitched in to help the dispossessed with a number of benefit concerts, and while local residents appreciate all the help, the sting of loss is still fresh.

Hudson wrote this number, Smoky Mountain Strong, with Mark Brinkman as a testament to the folks who survived the devastation.

Next New Heartbreak is available now from popular download sites, from Brad’s web site, and directly from Pinecastle.