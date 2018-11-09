Happy Anniversary, Del McCoury

Last Saturday when The Del McCoury Band performed on the Grand Ole Opry, Del was surprised between shows with a special 15th Anniversary print by Opry staff, and a cake to celebrate the occasion.

McCoury’s induction took place on October 25, 2013, and he has remained a loyal Opry member ever since.

Family and friends were on hand to enjoy the celebration.

Congratulations, and well done, Del McCoury!