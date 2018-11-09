Gotta Get You Near Me Blues from High Fidelity

If you haven’t yet been charmed by the retro vibe of Nashville’s High Fidelity, Rebel Records is giving you a second chance today with the release of a new single.

It comes from their debut album for Rebel, called Hills and Home, and perfectly showcases the band’s approach to traditional music. Even though the members are all young people in good standing, it sounds precisely like music from the 1950s. Those who actually remember the songs of that era from actual experience can be forgiven for their surprise, especially when seeing High Fidelity in person.

This new track is Gotta Get You Near Me Blues, one Buddy Holly recorded at the very beginning of his career, but which was never released until after his death. Here it gets an extra grassy treatment, opening with double banjos, and a dose of husband-and-wife duet harmony from Jeremy and Corrina Rose Stephens.

The band is Jeremy on guitar (and sometimes banjo), with Corrina on fiddle, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, Vickie Vaughn on bass, and Daniel Amick on mandolin.

Catch ’em if you can.

Both Gotta Get You Near Me Blues and the Hills of Home album are available wherever you stream or download bluegrass, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.