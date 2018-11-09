The Mighty Cord hits the big 7-0

This report on Larry Cordle’s surprise 70th birthday party comes courtesy of Sandy Hartley.

On Monday night before one of his weekly gigs at the world famous Station Inn in Nashville, Larry Cordle was treated to a surprise 70th birthday party in the popular music venue.

Coordinated by his wife, Wanda Rhorer Cordle, and daughter, Kelvey Cordle Wiegand, a room filled with family and friends greeted the singer, songwriter, and musician with a special Mighty Cord birthday cake, presents, and well wishes. Honored guests included fellow songwriters and performers: Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Jim Rushing, Val Storey, Cheryl White, and Terry Smith.

Following the celebration, the New Monday Band with Larry, Carl, Val, Mike Bub, Catherine Marx, Doug Jernigan, and Larry Atamanuik performed. Special guests during the evening’s entertainment included Jim Rushing, Alecia Nugent, Shawn Camp, and a young singer from Ireland.

Cordle is enjoying sucess with his latest recording, Tales From East Kentucky, and performed his original tune, Yard Bird, and Gone On Before from his Gospel CD, Give Me Jesus, for the packed house.

Happy birthday, Cord!