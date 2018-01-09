Hannah Black to Canaan’s Crossing

Canaan’s Crossing, a bluegrass/Gospel group based in Alabama, has welcomed Hannah Black to the band on fiddle.

The 19 year old college freshman won a state championship in high school as a member of the Arab High School Future Farmers of America string band. She is the sister of Canaan’s Crossing guitarist Joshua Black, and is starting with the band right away.

Black takes the spot recently vacated by long time fiddler and vocalist Tina Miller, who has left for an opportunity in Tennessee. Vocalist and band spokesman Tim Maze tells us that they feel grateful to have found such a capable replacement, and notes that Tina was Hannah’s fiddle and voice teacher.

“We all are sad to see Tina leave the band but she has a great opportunity that you will be hearing about in the days to come. We are just thankful that we were able to find her replacement in our hometown.”

Hannah is delighted to join up with her brother and the rest of the guys in Canaan’s Crossing.

“I am so excited and very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this group. I pray that the Lord uses this for His glory and His glory alone. Excited to begin this journey!”

The band is completed by Drew Long on banjo and Andy Wilks on bass. They have a total of five CDs of their music available, and perform regularly at churches in northern Alabama and adjoining regions.