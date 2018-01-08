Hank Janney passes

Hank Janney, longtime radio host in Gettysburg, PA, died on December 29, 2017. He was 78 years of age.

Anyone who played or listened to bluegrass in south central Pennsylvania was familiar with Hank. He hosted a pair of Sunday bluegrass radio programs on WGTY for 16 years, stepping away in 2012 to allow himself more time to enjoy his retirement. You could also count on seeing him serving as MC at the twice annual Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival at the Granite Hill Camping Resort.

Janney drew on his own substantial collection of bluegrass recordings for the radio shows, many of which he had acquired over his 25 years as proprietor of the Arrow Horse music store in Gettysburg. In addition to carrying recordings, the store was a traditional string music shop offering instruments, lessons, and accessories for bluegrass lovers. They also hosted regular jam sessions at the store, and it was the central gathering place for pickers and fans in the area.

Hank opened the store after he retired from a career as a hydraulic engineer. He often said that he did it all for his love of the music, to which anyone who had met him could attest. A walking commercial for the music, Hank had many good friends among the top performers and promoters in our business, and he will be sorely missed by those in the business, his family, and a large number of Pennsylvania grassers.

A memorial service is scheduled for January 15 at the Little Everett’s Social Hall at 1:00 p.m., located at the Little Everett’s BBQ in Gettysburg.

R.I.P., Hank Janney.