Congratulations Cory and Jett Piatt!

On January 6 in Nashville, Cory Piatt and Jeanette (Jett) Willis were married at the Old School Farm to Table restaurant.

Cory is the mandolinist with Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band, and had worked previously in bluegrass with Kenny & Amanda Smith. Jett has performed for years with her family band, The Willis Clan, singing, playing fiddle and Irish whistle, and joining her brothers and sisters in high level Celtic dance. She also teaches online lessons for whistle.

The two met during the production of the second Bluegrass Generation documentary project in North Carolina. They like to tell the story of how they both drove to Carolina for the filming, only to discover that they lived a short distance from each other in Tennessee. Cory and Jett have been close ever since.

Both count television exposure in 2015 for their success in the music business, with Cory and Mountain Faith winning millions of fans on America’s Got Talent, and Jett along with her parents and siblings on The Willis Family reality show on TLC.

The newlyweds will be honeymooning in an undisclosed location, and returning to make a home in Nashville.

With his trademark humility, Cory says that he is among the luckiest men on earth.

“I feel incredibly blessed and excited to embark on this new chapter of life with this beautiful girl! God is so good!”

Guests at the wedding included members of both bands, and all their family and close friends.

Both Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith and the revived Willis Clan will be touring throughout 2018.

Congratulations and best of luck, Cory and Jett!