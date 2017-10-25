Halloween costume ideas for bluegrass lovers

Another year, I attended a costume party and costume contest at The Station Inn in Nashville. Ron Stewart and I dressed up as Jim and Jesse, and for added authenticity we wore Jim and Jesse’s actual jackets. My wife Sally went as Porter Wagoner and one of her Petticoat Junction bandmates, Robin Roller (Thixton) went as Dolly Parton. We all lost in our contest bid to Petticoat Junction bandleader Andrea Roberts, who dressed as a very convincing Wilma Lee Cooper. It seemed only right for her to beat us since she was our source for the Jim and Jesse jackets in the first place.

To come up with a decent bluegrass costume, you need to come up with something a little bit unique, something that won’t be duplicated by several other people at the party. At any given event like this, you’re bound to have two or three Jimmy Martins (this only requires a fancy cowboy hat and a brocade jacket), a few random Foggy Mountain Boys (hat, string tie), and who hasn’t been to a Halloween bluegrass party that isn’t full of people dressed as Birch Monroe?

To put your individual stamp on the festivities, consider looking outside the realm of famous bluegrass artists (think outside the bus), and perhaps dress as a luthier, a booking agent, or even an IBMA staff member, or you could dress up as a member of the Earls of Leicester dressing as a member of the Foggy Mountain Boys. Or, if you just can’t be bothered, buy the Kim Kardashian costume at Party Central and be done with it.

If you have the interest and the time, here are a few specific bluegrass Halloween costume ideas:

Bluegrass artists or musicians others might not have thought of:

Bill Napier

Rudy Lyle

Rex Gosdin

Non-performers who are nevertheless essential to the production of bluegrass events:

Surly sound engineer

Friendly sound engineer

Self-important festival parking lot attendant

Singing bus driver

Paul Schiminger

Inanimate bluegrass objects:

Banjo case

Guitar strap (recommended for thinner people)

Upright bass flight case (recommended for heavier people)

Capo (recommended for very small people)

Finally, for high school or college aged partygoers, who are most interested in the social connection aspect of Halloween: