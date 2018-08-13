Greg Jones to The Churchmen

Following the departure of founding member Gerald Harbor, The Churchmen are ready to announce his replacement. Greg Jones, a well-known mandolinist and vocalist from Mount Airy, NC is taking on that role.

Jones has actually been touring with the band for the past few months, but according to Churchmen bass player Keith Clark, it is now official.

Keith says that it has been tough going forward without his long time partner.

“Gerald is my best friend and I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for the band and for me personally. Gerald is a flawless musician, a great vocalist, and a wonderful person. Gerald will always be part of The Churchmen. Greg is doing a great job and The Lord always sends the right people along as we need them.”

The band has been playing and singing Gospel bluegrass for almost 30 years now from a home base near Martinsville, VA. They have nine recordings as a band over that period

Jones has been a prominent picker in North Carolina and Virginia since he was a young man. His name is typically found among the winners at the Galax convention, where he placed 5th on mandolin last week. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize him as well from his time with Rich In Tradition and the Amanda Cook Band.

Clark also tells us that Greg’s wide vocal range has been a big help with The Churchmen, as he can sing all four parts in their quartets.

“Greg has been traveling with us since May of this year and has fit right in. It has been a wonderful experience to add Greg to the band. His faith, musicianship, and vocal talent makes him the perfect fit.”

He joins Carol Arnn on banjo, and Jay Adams on guitar, along with Keith on bass. Dewey Brown is with the band for many dates on fiddle, as is Rick Keen on reso-guitar.

Greg is delighted to be a part of this bluegrass institution.

“I’m truly blessed to be asked to join The Churchmen. I have always enjoyed their music and ministry and look forward to sharing in their vision to share the Gospel in song.”

You can keep up with their schedule online.