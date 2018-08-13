Papa Wants To Go Back from Nothin’ Fancy

Mountain Fever Records has released a first single by Nothin’ Fancy from their upcoming Time Changes Everything album.

The track they’ve chosen dates back to 1980, when it was recorded by the legendary Lost and Found, another iconic Virginia band. Papa Wants To Go Back was written by Lost and Found bass player Allen Mills, who sang it on the band’s The Lost & Found record on Rebel. It was their 4th release, which also introduced their signature song, Left Over Biscuits.

Nothin’ Fancy is likewise based in Virginia, and has seen some personnel changes over their 20 year history. Original members Mike Andes on mandolin and Mitchell Davis on banjo anchor the group, along with fiddler Chris Sexton who has been with them almost since the beginning. The new single is sung by Caleb Cox, a relatively new member of the band on guitar, who is joined by the latest, his bother James Cox, on bass.

Papa Wants To Go Back is a great, old-timey sounding song about losing the old family home place, to which Caleb provides a fresh, young sound.

Look for the single now from your favorite download or streaming sites. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.

