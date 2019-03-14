Greg Blake heading to Ireland in April

You may know Greg Blake primarily from his work as guitarist and vocalist with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, but the West Virginia native has been performing as well as a solo artist prior to and concurrent with his ongoing association with Colorado.

Living now near Kansas City, he dusts off the old solo show from time to time around town, and in duo appearances with multi-instrumentalist and singer, K.C. Groves. His 2015 solo album, Songs of Heart and Home, was well received by bluegrass radio, and Greg uses time off from Scroggins as an opportunity to tour on his own.

Another such opportunity arises in April when Blake heads to Ireland for a solo tour, his 5th in the past five years. It will just be Greg, his guitar, and his rich baritone voice entertaining the many fans he has developed over the course of previous visits.

He also shared this thumbnail overview of what people can expect.

“John Nyhan, who’s been bringing bluegrass to Ireland for over 25 years has put together the tour. I’ll be performing in 9 counties, including County Tyrone in Northern Ireland at the epic Red Room in Cookstown. I’ll be playing at libraries, churches, pubs, concert halls, and the Irish Trad Fest in Ardara, County Donegal. I’ll be delivering my usual fare, bluegrass classics – traditional and progressive – as well as some trad country and some Gospel. I’ll also throw in a surprise original or two that I’ve just written, and my take on a couple of classic Irish ballads.

I can’t wait to get back to see so many wonderful friends and the beautiful countryside.”

Here’s a video sample of Greg alone on the Norman Blake classic, Ginseng Sullivan, shot during his 2018 to Germany with Colorado.

Dates on the Irish tour include:

4/24 – Gleesons Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare

4/25 – Merry’s Bar and Restaurant, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

4/26 – Colfers Bar, Carrig on Bannow, Co. Wexford

4/27 – St. Senans Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork

4/28 – Ballinvreena Community Hall, Ballinvreena, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick

4/29 – The Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork

4/30 – The Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford

5/2 – Mannions Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo

5/3 – The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone

5/4-5 – Cup O Tae (Irish Trad Fest), Ardara, Co. Donegal

5/6 – Spells Bar, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon

5/7 – TBA

5/8 – TBA

5/9 – The Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton, Co. Cork

5/10 – HOUSE CONCERT

5/11 – HOUSE CONCERT

There will also be a number of educational presentations during the days at schools, libraries, and retirement centers.

Hopefully Greg will share some photos when he gets back.