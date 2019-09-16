Grace Davis to Shannon Slaughter & County Clare

Shannon Slaughter has announced that Grace Davis has joined his touring band, County Clare, playing bass.

Grace has been playing bluegrass since she was in school, for the past nine years with her childhood friends in The Loose Strings Band. They have been prominent around their home base in Galax, VA as an all-female bluegrass group, and had been selected in 2016 as an official Bluegrass Ramble Showcase artist by the IBMA.

Her life revolves around the music, and it is a family thing for Grace who is married to Jason Davis, banjo player with ClayBank.

Though he was born and raised in Florida, Slaughter spent a lot of time in southwestern Virginia while he was in college, and is very familiar with the music scene in that part of the country. His mandolinist, Ron Inscore, also hails from this part of the state. These days, Shannon lives in Alabama with his family.

Shannon offers a warm welcome to Davis, and says that…

“She is an awesome player and singer and we know you’re going to enjoy her contribution.”

For her part, Davis says she is rarin’ to go.

“I’ve always enjoyed Shannon’s singing and songwriting. I’m so excited to pick with these guys!”

Check Shannon’s web site for your chance to catch them live in your neck of the woods.