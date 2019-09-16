Lots new this season at the Meadowgreen Music Park

Central Kentuckians who attend one of the shows during the 2019-2020 season at Clay City’s Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park will find a number of things new this year.

Shows will still be held on Saturday nights starting in October, featuring top traditional and contemporary bluegrass acts, running through to April 2020. The proprietors have made a few changes to the building which may not be immediately visible, but which will add to everyone’s comfort at the concerts, including a new roof.

They have also initiated a new ticketing system via ThunderTix that will allow attendee to purchase reserved seats for any of the shows, starting on October 6. Tickets will still be sold at the door, but patrons are encouraged to check the online seating charts or call ahead to ensure that seats are still available. Advanced tickets can also be reserved by phone (606-945-5999).

Things kick off at Meadowgreen on October 5 with an open jam and potluck that is free and open to the public. Scheduled for this season are performances by Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Merle Monroe, Bobby Osborne, Ralph Stanley II, Sideline, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, The Moron Brothers, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, Lonesome River Band, Dale Ann Bradley, Larry Sparks, The Grascals, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and many more.

More details and ticket information can be found online.