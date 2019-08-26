Gospel Plowboys add two new members

The central North Carolina based bluegrass Gospel group, The Gospel Plowboys, have acquired two new members: Alec McCallister on fiddle and Charles Honeycutt on banjo.

Eighteen-year-old McCallister is from Mocksville, NC. He started fiddling at age 8, playing with his family band.

The young fiddler shared his take on the band, “I’d say my vision for the band is already happening. We’re following where God leads us and spreading His truth. You can’t go wrong with that!”

Honeycutt hails from Mt Pleasant, NC, and began picking banjo at age 13. No stranger to the bluegrass community, Charles comes from a musical family and has performed with his dad and uncle in the band, Movin’ on Bluegrass.

“It’s all for the glory of God to be able to spread His word through music, and be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” added Honeycutt.

Veteran Plowboy, Michael Jenkins, shared, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Charles and Alec on board. Both are tremendous musicians and on top of that they are good Christian men. I’m really excited to see what The Lord has in store for the future.”

McCallister and Honeycutt fill vacancies left by the passing of Plowboys mandolinist, David Murph, and banjoist, John Goodson. The Gospel Plowboys miss their bandmates, but continue to spread their love for the Lord through their music.