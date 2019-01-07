Good Enough video from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records will release a second single from their upcoming album for Amanda Cook on Tuesday, January 8.

It’s something of a departure for the Florida-based bluegrass singer, whose previous song was a hard-driving, in-your-face number, You Were Mine. This time, it’s an acoustic country ballad with a bluegrass twist called Good Enough (Ain’t Good Enough), written by Andrea Zonn, Thomm Jutz, and Sierra Hull.

For the release, Mountain Fever produced this music video for the song.

Good Enough will be available tomorrow wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

The next full album from Amanda will be released early this year.