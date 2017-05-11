GoldenGrass to replace Golden Music Festival

Good news for bluegrass lovers in central Colorado. The long-running Golden Music Festival, which has brought local and regional bluegrass sounds to Golden each year, will live on in the newly-launched GoldenGrass festival this June.

It appears that the Golden Music Festival became a victim of their own success as their location, the Golden History Park, was finding it difficult to deal with the crowds that were coming out each year. The organizers had hoped to receive a special events permit from the city to move the show to the Lions Park, but it was not granted and it looked as though the festival would be discontinued.

Enter Chris Thompson, guitarist with Golden-based Coral Creek band, and a music promoter dedicated to bringing high quality entertainment to the area. He already promotes the UllrGrass Music Festival, plus the Yarmonygrass and Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festivals. Chris took the idea of doing a June event to New Terrain Brewery, who quickly signed on as the co-sponsors of the new GoldenGrass Festival, running June 1-4 at their site.

Set to perform are Rapidgrass, Coral Creek, Thunder and Rain, Burn it Blue, Adam Kinghorn Quartet (of Head for the Hills), The Sweet Lillies, The Cody Sisters & Jackson Earles, TAARKA, 300 Days, and Pistols in Petticoats. Tickets for all three days are available in advance for only $10.

Find more details online.