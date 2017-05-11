Dumb stream from Pickin’ On Nirvana

The latest release in the CMH Records’ Pickin’ On Series is Pickin’ On Nirvana: The Bluegrass Tribute, which features 11 grassified covers of songs initially recorded by the legendary Seattle grunge rockers.

Alabama’s Iron Horse cut this project in their Muscle Shoals studio, as they have previous albums honoring Metallica, Ozzy Osborne, Led Zeppelin and others. The band consists of Tony Robertson on guitar, Vance Henry on mandolin, Anthony Richardson on banjo, and Ricky Rogers on bass.

The songs chosen for inclusion are:

All Apologies

About A Girl

In Bloom

Polly

Drain You

Pennyroyal Tea

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

Come As You Are

Sappy

On A Plain

Dumb

CMH has agreed to allow us to stream the last track from the album, Dumb, which Nirvana had included on their 1993 album, In Utero. Have a listen!

Pickin’ On Nirvana is available for download purchase from all the popular sites, or from CMH and Iron Horse directly. A limited run in vinyl is also being offered.

The Pickin’ On series contains several dozen similar tribute projects released over the past three decades where pop, country, and rock hits are re-imagined in a bluegrass setting. See them all online.