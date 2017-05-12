Deering 100,000th auction to benefit IBMA Trust Fund

Deering Banjos and Elderly Instruments are working together to auction a very special instrument to benefit the IBMA Trust Fund.

The fund was established in 1987 as a means of offering assistance to bluegrass artists and industry professionals in need. During times of illness, death, natural disasters or financial hardship, it makes donations to help tide over bluegrass folks and their families. All of their work is done in the background and the recipients and amounts are kept secret, but more than $600,000 have been disbursed in this way since 1993.

The fund receives the bulk of its operating capital from the annual Wide Open Bluegrass festival, held each year in conjunction with the organization’s World of Bluegrass Convention. Performers accept reduced fees in order to support the work of the trust, but other donations are always welcome.