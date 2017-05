The Orange Circus Band has released a new video for their happy, feel-good song, Gold ‘n’ Rum.

It finds the five friends from Virginia, Wales, Cornwall, and England rampaging through small villages in Europe where they live the troubadour life with banjos and fiddles, and share their original music with all comers, busking and concert style.

Here’s a taste of their jammy sound on Gold ‘n’ Rum.