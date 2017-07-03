GoFundMe page established for Dave Evans’ funeral expenses

We’ve commented in the past here at Bluegrass Today about the fact that many of our top entertainers pass from this earth without much in the way of property or savings. A lot of bluegrass people are simple folks, who never learned or cared much about money or investments, and who lived simple lives while they were performing.

Such is the case with Dave Evans, who we lost last week to complications from diabetes. Not only did Dave not build up stores on earth, he suffered from a variety of medical ailments during his final years, leaving something of a financial burden for his sons as they ponder funeral and burial expenses.

Dave gave so much in his music, which always remained pure to the mountain style he learned as a young man. His plaintive voice spoke to a great many people about pain and truth, faith and love. And now is the time for his many fans and friends in bluegrass to give a little back.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Dave’s family in paying the costs of a headstone for his final resting place. A goal of $10,000 has been set, and even small donations will be very helpful in reaching that objective.

Dave was buried this past Saturday at Fred Newsome Sr. Cemetery in Olive Hill, KY. He certainly deserves a memorial befitting his stature in the bluegrass world.

GoFundMe allows for donations to be made using either a major credit card of PayPal. The Dave Evans memorial page can be found here. Please share if you can.