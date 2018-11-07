God Knows Who He Is from The Family Sowell

With Veteran’s Day coming up this weekend, The Family Sowell have released a new single which they hope radio will play to remind their listeners of the sacrifices so many have made in uniform over the years.

Titled God Knows Who He Is, it was written by the band at one of Donna Ulisse’s songwriting workshops earlier this year. Jacob and Abigail Sowell put it together, with assistance from Donna, and all three have a credit for the track. They tell us that the story was inspired by an older man who had approached Jacob at a show, and asked him, “Son… if you ever write a song, will you write one about the brothers I left behind on the battlefield?”

They shared the idea with Ulisse, and she worked on it with the two of them as an example for the rest of the class on how to write with other people.

It came out well enough for them to record, sharing how it must feel to get back home thinking you are someone other than you were when you left.

Here’s a taste…

Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct, and it will be available for download to consumers on Sunday, November 11.