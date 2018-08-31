Get your teeth cleaned during World Of Bluegrass

The 2018 World Of Bluegrass convention will once again include a health and wellness center for registered attendees. The International Bluegrass Music Association has set aside space in the Raleigh Convention Center to offer specific services and wellness coaching during the September 25-27 event in Raleigh, NC.

The idea behind this Health Fair is the fact that many professional musicians tend to neglect routine care, either because of a lack of insurance or owing to the complicated schedules that touring entails. Even artists with insurance often skip dental checkups, which are not only important for good oral health, but can also turn up indicators of systemic issues elsewhere in the body.

On Wednesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 27, there will be free dental screenings available for eligible music professionals, which the IBMA describes as those with at least 5 years of industry experience. A portable clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering teeth cleaning, X-rays, and a dental exam at no cost.

If you are unsure if you qualify, contact the IBMA for clarification. Appointments can be made in advance for this dental clinic online.

Free ear impressions will also be available during the convention for music pros who have not had impressions made before for custom earplugs. These will be offered on September 25 and 26 in the MusiCares booth outside the Gig Fair on Tuesday, and outside the exhibit hall on Wednesday while supplies last. Information on the importance of hearing conservation will also be available.

This year for the first time, IBMA will offer a wellness track for all three days of the World Of Bluegrass. Starting on Tuesday morning with a session called Way to Well-Being: How to Have a Better Life On and Off the Road, participants will be offered practical strategies for staying well. This will be followed by shorter break-out sessions the next two days to refine the techniques covered in the first class.

Leading these will be Michele Gourley, MD, MPH, MTS, who will discuss a tool known as the Wellness Inventory, which offers concrete techniques on relaxation, eating properly while traveling, and other measures to stay well rather than dealing with illness when it strikes.

These services are provided by the IBMA through MusiCares, a Grammy outreach, in partnership with Smile Mobile Dental and ACS Custom.