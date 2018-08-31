Flatt Lonesome to honor Roger Miller on the Opry

Posted on by John Lawless

Flatt Lonesome has been added to this weekend’s big celebration of country artist Roger Miller on the Grand Ole Opry. The late singer/songwriter was known for his quirky and comedic songs, and is the subject of a new superstar tribute project, King Of The Road: Tribute To Roger Miller.

The album is mainly contributions from current country artists, but a number of bluegrass acts are included as well. In addition to Flatt Lonesome singing When Two Worlds Collide, The Earls Of Leicester offer a version of In The Summertime, and Alison Krauss and The Cox Family sing You Oughta Be Here With Me/I’ve Been A Long Time Leavin’.

Tonight’s Grand Ole Opry is given over to this record, which officially releases today, with Roger’s son Dean Miller hosting. Dean co-produced the 2 disc set to honor his father and his music.

Flatt Lonesome will appear and perform their song from King Of The Road in the 8:30-9:00 p.m. (EDT) segment.

Later in the program, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage are scheduled as well, in the 9:15-9:45 (EDT) slot.

You can listen to the show tonight (August 31) on WSM by either over-the-air broadcast or live stream.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today