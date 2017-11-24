Three video for new Wildfire single

Pinecastle Records has released a lyric video for the new single from Wildfire.

It’s for the song, Three, included on their 2016 album, Rented Room On Broadway. Guitarist/vocalist Robert Hale says that he wrote this one inspired by the birth of his son, Grayson.

In addition to Hale, Wildfire consists of Chris Davis on mandolin, Johnny Lewis on banjo, Greg Luck on fiddle, and Curt Chapman on bass. Curt and Robert put the group together back in 2000 and they have four albums to their credit.

Visit Wildfire online for more information about the band, and a look at their tour schedule.