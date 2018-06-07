Gena Britt to Pinecastle Records

When we wrote earlier about this week about Gena Britt taking her leave from Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, we wondered if there might be a little more to the story. And of course, there is.

It is true that both Grasstowne and Sister Sadie have trended upwards this year, with both acts seeing an uptick in bookings, so she really couldn’t have continued to do both. But Gena also has some other irons in the fire that are taking up her energy.

Remember, this is a woman who continues to work a non-music career during the week, and is a single mother of two girls. Free time is something of a relative concept in her life. But she is equally wedded to bluegrass, something she has done since she was a teenager traipsing around Galax with a banjo across her shoulder looking for a jam.

Now she has signed with Pinecastle Records to produce a solo project under her own name, with work set to begin sometime later this year. Britt says that she has collected material for the album and can’t wait to get started.

Gena shared a few words about all this…

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a member of Grasstowne and I will miss everyone. Alan Bibey and I go back a long way and we will always remain great friends. I wish him and the new configuration of Grasstowne nothing but the best.

The support of my career from Pinecastle means so much. I’ve got some pretty awesome pickers and singers assembled to start working on an upcoming solo album early this fall.”

And she’ll be cutting it with a new banjo! Gena has also just signed an endorsement deal with Wilson Custom Banjos who are building one just for her.

“I am ecstatic about my new partnership with Steve Wilson & Wilson Custom Banjos. Steve and I (mostly Steve) have worked hard at designing a banjo that ensures my personality shines through from the wood to the design of the inlay pattern and some other neat features. I’m so excited for everyone to see and hear this banjo! It’s an exciting time for me.”

You can catch Gena this summer with Sister Sadie, an all-star group that also includes Dale Ann Bradley, Deanie Richardson, Tina Adair, and Beth Lawrence. Look for their schedule online.