Justin Jenkins back with Grasstowne

Alan Bibey has made a personnel change in his revised and re-energized Grasstowne. Owing to her expanding commitments with Sister Sadies, Gena Britt has had to step aside from the band, and Al has welcomed former banjo picker Justin Jenkins back into the fold.

The five-piece group now boasts of Bibey on mandolin, and Jenks on banjo, with Mike Bentley on guitar, Zak McLamb on bass, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle.

Al says that they are sorry to see Gena leave.

“We’ve happened upon the problem of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne and Sister Sadie having too many dates to make it feasible for Gena to do both anymore. That’s a great problem to have, but we will miss Gena. She’s one of our dearest friends and will always be. We are happy to have Justin Jenkins back as a full time member of the band. Just was with us for about 5 years before Gena came aboard.”

He also says that they are about half way through tracking for a new Gospel project, with a debut single, Gonna Rise & Shine, due later this month.

Since debuting the new group this year at SPBGMA, Grasstowne has been working steady all over the country, with a west coast and a Colorado trip on the horizon.

Visit them online to see where they will be playing next.